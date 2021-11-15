UPDATE: NOV 15
Spokane police were able to identify the person who allegedly made threats and forced a shutdown of Spokane libraries.
The individual was found to have a history of mental health episodes. They have been apprehended and taken to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation.
Library branches are open Monday and back to business-as-usual.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Library has closed all of their branches on Saturday due to threats on social media.
Spokane Public Library said it is out of an abundance of caution to keep staff and public safe.
Spokane Police are investigating.