UPDATE: NOV 15

Spokane police were able to identify the person who allegedly made threats and forced a shutdown of Spokane libraries. 

The individual was found to have a history of mental health episodes. They have been apprehended and taken to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation.

Library branches are open Monday and back to business-as-usual. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Library has closed all of their branches on Saturday due to threats on social media. 

Spokane Public Library said it is out of an abundance of caution to keep staff and public safe.

Spokane Police are investigating. 

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!