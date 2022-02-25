SPOKANE, Wash. - The downtown Central Public Library closed for renovation back in Feb. 2020, with plans to reopen sometime early this year. When it does, they are including a few new additions to the space, including a recording studio, radio station, children's playground, event spaces, and more. And it will all be managed by the new Social Worker Welcome Team, a team of social work interns from Eastern Washington University.
According to the release, this addition of a Master's of Social Work to the library system has already seen great success in other cities across the nation, from Denver to Indianapolis.
Andrew Chanse, Executive Director of Spokane Public Libraries, said on the matter, "We’ve seen an increasing need for additional support for some of our customers that is outside the expertise of traditional library staff."
The hope is that by adding this crucial new resource, they will better be able to serve the unique intersection of library patrons seen at the branch, especially those facing hardships and exceptional life challenges.
The downtown branch has long been known to provide daytime shelter for the homeless population in the area, but Paul Chapin, Operations and Public Service Manager at Spokane Public Library who developed the program and partnership, explained it's not just targeting those experiencing homelessness.
"By making this staffing change, we can synergize with EWU and make a real difference in our community and ensure that the Central Library is a welcoming place for all," he said. "The Welcome Team will not only help people who are experiencing homelessness, but will also serve any population that may be facing life challenges"
While this is a much-needed and excellent opportunity to provide resources to underserved demographics, there was concern adding further responsibilities to frontline library staff would cause unnecessary burden and stress.
That's where EWU comes in.
"Eastern Washington University’s mission is to expand opportunities for personal transformation," said Dr. Jonathan Anderson, Eastern Washington University Provost. "This partnership highlights an important investment by Spokane Public Libraries and Eastern Washington University that positively impacts our downtown community."
The program the Welcome Team has created is modeled after the CARES Team established in 2008 at the Spokane Fire Department. The Welcome Team will put interns from EWU’s social work program into Spokane Public Library to help connect individuals with the resources they need. A newly created position with a Master’s degree in Social Work will supervise the internship hours.
"The need is there, we can’t ignore it, so we can adapt to meet the needs of all customers as well as continue to offer traditional library services," said Lara Hemingway, Chair of Spokane Public Library Board of Trustees.
The position for the Branch & Social Services Manager is now open. Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply!