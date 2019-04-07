SPOKANE, Wash. - If you have fines with the Spokane Public Library, starting Sunday, April 7, they will be forgiven if you bring in a can of food for donation.
The library's Food For Fines event lets people bring in cans of regular food or pet food in exchange for waiving their fines. Those cans will then benefit Second Harvest or SCRAPS.
However, there is a difference between fines and fees. Fines are charged when you have overdue books. Fees, on the other hand, are charged when items have been lost or damaged. Fees will not be covered by the Food For Fines event.
The annual event runs this year from Sunday, April 7, through Saturday, April 20.