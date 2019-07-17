SPOKANE, Wash. - After months of heated debates and hundreds of potential layoffs for teachers, Spokane Public School's budget battle resumed Wednesday night delaying the vote on the budget
Nearly 325 teachers and staff were originally set to be laid off, but in the proposed budget presented Wednesday night, that total was reduced to about 285.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, the delay is based upon concerns voiced by board members. Concerns include lack of full-day instruction on Fridays at elementary schools and worries about grade level combination classroom sizes.
The board will meet again in two weeks to continue the budget discussion.
Here is a summary of the proposed reductions and their impacts:
Communications
A reduction of $108,000 and one full-time employee. This would limit enhancements to website compliance monitoring, reduce the number of "School Talk" publications and reduce kindergarten bag contests.
Human Resources
A reduction of $769,000 and 7.9 full-time employees. This reduction would cut the amount of director positions, reduce teacher mentor programs and secretary positions.
Technology Services and Support
A reduction of $964,000 and 3.5 full-time employees. This will slow response time for technology needs, slow time to deploy new technology and limit the professional development of new technology.
School Support Services
A reduction of $4.8 million and 53 full-time employees. This will reduce daily custodial and grounds keeping, warehouse delivery schedules and mail delivery.
Special Education
A reduction of $2 million and 33 full-time employees. Students will not see a decrease in services, but employees will see an increase in caseloads.
Student Services
A reduction of $1 million and 8.9 full-time employees. This will cut the ability for schools to provide support services to students and families.
Superintendent’s Office/Board
A reduction of $210,000 and no full-time employee cuts. The reduction will reduce the ability to provide support services to students and families.
Teaching and Learning Services
A reduction of $1 million and 5.55 full-time employees. The reduction will restructure roles and a reduction of professional development.
School Programs
An increase of $1.2 million and a 5 full-time employee reduction. The impact will see the Eagle Peak program offered at other locations and Libby will see an addition of dual language immersion classrooms for kindergarten through second grade.
Location Allocations
A reduction of $404,000 in supplies and materials.
Express Childcare
A reduction of $282,000 and 3.7 full-time employees. This will eliminate the Fall 2019 preschool program and implement a 5 percent tuition fee for 2019 – 2020.
Nutrition Services
A reduction of $428,000 and 18.2 full-time employees. This will reconfigure the service delivery model, increase student wait times in serving lines, reduce menu choices and eliminate catering services.
Budget reduction Summary
In total, the budget will be reduced by $10.7 million and 285.94 full-time employees according to the presentation given at Wednesday night’s hearing.
Elementary schools will be impacted by increasing the average class size to 19.4 students, increase the number of grade level combination classrooms by approximately 60 classrooms and add early release days.
Middle and high school class sizes will increase to an average of 29.4 students per class.
Special education will see a maximization of caseloads.
If voters do not approve a new levy over the next three years, the districts projection shows a $15 million deficit in the 2020 – 2021 budget, a $21 million deficit in the 2021 – 2022 budget and a $27 million deficit in the 2022 – 2023 budget.
If you would like to read more about the proposed budget cuts, you can find all the information here.