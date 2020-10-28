As more kids go back to school, fortunately we haven't seen any major outbreaks tied to schools.
Spokane Public Schools and several other local districts recently switched kindergarteners back to in-person learning.
Wednesday evening SPS decided to start phasing in first graders in a couple weeks.
With the support of local health officials, SPS will begin rephasing first graders on November 9th, and second graders could be close behind.
While Spokane County is considered "High Risk" for Covid-19, a recent study published in the New York Times shows kids ten and under are mostly unaffected by the disease compared to older kids and adults.
Spokane Health Officer, Dr. Lutz said, "If I look at community incidence rate, we've been above 200 since early Sep. but we've seen very few children that have been infected in schools."
Over the last two weeks, multiple kids have tested positive but only one case actually originated from inside a school.
SPS credits that to their slow and methodical process for phasing in younger students.
"Our kindergarteners have been fantastic keeping those masks on and maintaining their distancing and that alternating schedule has really supported that, to the extent that our kindergartner teachers said can we please start every year on an alternating schedule," Dr. Adam Swinyard said in today's school board meeting.
That's why first graders will be split into two groups as they come back into the classroom.
"They'll still have the same opportunities as the kindergarteners have and that everyone has which is music, they are going to get P.E., they are going to get science and art and take mask breaks," District Director, Heather Bybee said.
SPS and health officials will be closely monitoring the situation and will only move forward with phasing in second graders if all goes well.
With more and more bodies heading back to the building, school nurses are prepared to contact trace if something goes wrong.
"We are prepared and we have our process, we developed it, we have it dialed in, so we start at the crack of dawn and we go until we can't go anymore at night, and we are prepared," Director of Health Services, Rebecca Doughty stated.
Monday the 9th first grade parents can attend an information webinar with more school details. November 16th second grade parents will have the same webinar opportunity.
