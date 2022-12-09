SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple Spokane schools went into lockdown on Friday due to prank calls reporting false threats.
In a Twitter update, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) says North Central High School and Rogers High School have also received false reports of dangerous activity today. Out of an abundance of caution, Spokane Police Department (SPD) is sending officers to Ferris High School as well.
UPDATE, 12:05: Rogers High School has entered lock down as an abundance of caution due to an unsubstantiated threat. SPD are evaluating the situation and we will provide updates.— Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) December 9, 2022
Rogers HS was on lockdown for around 30 minutes, while Ferris HS has not locked down. Students at Rogers HS have the options of finishing the school day or returning home.
A letter from SPS to parents states:
Today, LC went into lockdown from approximately 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. regarding a hoax call on an active shooter on school grounds. LC is currently in Secure and Teach. The Spokane Police Department quickly responded and swept the entire building to ensure all students were safe and accounted for.
Parents wanting to pick up students must pick their student(s) up at the south side of the Field House. Parents or emergency contact must bring identification and check their student(s) out with an SPS staff member. Unless you were dismissed by a LC staff member, return to class.
None of the reported threats have been verified.
These calls in Spokane follow a trend of false reports to police in recent weeks, a practice known as "swatting." Multiple schools in Kennewick and across Montana have received similar calls today, and Oklahoma and West Virgina also had a sweeping number of reports this week.
The experience can feel very real and frightening to students and their parents in an age of frequent deadly school shootings. One parent told us, "I just wanted to see my kid. I just wanted to know they were okay."
Her daughter described being pat down by police in the building before sprinting outside to reunite with her mom. "I was shaking," she said. "I just knew I had to get out of there."
While it can seem like a harmless prank, some instances of swatting have ended fatally. In 2017 in Wichita, Kansas, a SWAT team killed a man after a man from Los Angeles called in a false threat. The man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the prank.