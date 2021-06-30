SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Public School board made the decision on Wednesday to support the new enrollment boundary changes.
The boundary changes have received mixed reviews from the community, with some in favor of the changes and others saying the changes create concerns with equity across the district.
Some families in the district will have to make adjustments to where they plan for their kids to attend school. The new boundaries also allow more students attending schools on the north side of Spokane to be eligible for free or reduced lunch while students attending schools on the south side of Spokane will have less opportunities for these benefits.
These changes will take place in 2022-2023 for the north Spokane schools and 2023-2024 for the south Spokane schools. This is the first major boundary change for SPS in over 40 years.
