Spokane Public Schools have announced their plans for the upcoming school year with regards to COVID-19.
This morning, Governor Jay Inslee announced that all K-12 students will be required to wear masks at school during the school year, even if fully vaccinated. SPS says they are required to follow the governor's orders under the emergency proclamation.
SPS says that while a lot has changed over the past few weeks, their plan to have schools fully open for in-person learning this year. However, for families who prefer not to send their child back to in-person learning, Spokane Public Schools has their Spokane Virtual Academy in place.
If you want your child to be part of a the SVA, you need to register them by August 8th for guaranteed enrollment.