SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools is now asking that students and staff who have a fever of 100 degrees or higher to wait longer before returning to school.
In an update on Thursday, March 5, regarding COVID-19, SPS said that on the recommendation of the Spokane Regional Health District, they are now asking that students and staff be fever free for 72 hours instead of the usual 24 before they return to school.
The SPS health director has also provided the following protocols for students traveling with school groups:
- Trip leads should get a couple of masks from the office before departure.
- If a student becomes ill while on the trip, separate the ill student from the well students and staff (if there are students sharing rooms, move well students to other rooms so that the ill student is the sole occupant of the room).
- Notify the parent.
- Call Health Director Beck Doughty for further guidance.
- When transporting students back to Spokane, have the ill student wear a mask and sit alone in the front seat of the bus--there is a wide space between the front seat on the loading door side.
"COVID-19 is a serious health issue, and is something that should not be joked about. Pretending to have COVID-19 symptoms takes attention away from students who may need help from a nurse, and ultimately creates unnecessary worry for families, staff and students," SPS wrote in its Thursday update.
