In their special board meeting tonight, Spokane Public Schools announced their plans on when they'll start phasing more students back into the classroom.
For their "Phase One," SPS says that they plan to bring back 3rd graders on January 20th. If all goes well, they'll proceed with bringing back 4th graders on February 3rd.
In "Phase Two," they'll begin bringing back 5th and 6th graders in a hybrid model on February 17th.
Further more in "Phase Three," they'll work to bring back middle and high school. No date has been set yet for the third and final phase.
Currently, K-2 students are back to in person learning at Spokane Public Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.