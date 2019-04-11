UPDATE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has announced that a total of 325 staff members will be laid off amid state budget constraints.

SPS Superintendent Dr. Shelley Redinger said in an news conference that notifications began going out to staff April 11. Of the 325 layoffs, 182 of those will be teachers. These layoffs will be going into effect at the end of the school year.

Dr. Redinger said in a message on the Spokane Public Schools website that the decision comes after budget constraints of a new state funding model reduced local levy capacity by $43.6 million over two years.

"The conversation has been as thoughtful as it is complex. We have considered numerous ideas and debated the potential impacts of each to students. Although the budget is finalized by the school board in late August, we have to move forward now in our budget and staffing planning to fulfill contractual obligations with employees."

Dr. Redinger also said that more information about recommendations to re-imagine the elementary school day and change the library model district-wide will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

A recommended change to the school day would introduce a consistent weekly schedule for families, add time for students to eat lunch, build in additional social emotional time and creatively reduce K-3 class sizes while being more cost-effective.

Redinger also said that next year's budget will not be finalized until August.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools will be delivering an update on its budget Thursday afternoon.

Back in March, The Spokane Public Schools board approved a resolution that laid the groundwork for certain employees to be laid off for the 2019-2020 school year.

The district laid out its worst case scenario to bridge next year's anticipated $12.9 million budget gap.

The district ended up in the red after enacting financial reforms brought about by the landmark McLeary decision, which mandated the state "fully fund" education.