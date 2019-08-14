SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Public Schools Board has passed a budget for the fast-approaching 2019-2020 school year during Wednesday night's meeting.
The balanced budget plan is capped at $461 million dollars and is one several revisions drafted by the board.
According to our partners at the Spokesman Review, the newly passed budget reflects the changes in the state funding model following the landmark McCleary court decision, which led to large cuts in almost every school district across the state of Washington.
Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Shelley Redinger said the budget was optimized to minimize the impacts the budget crunch could potentially have on classrooms, especially the size.
The changes reportedly allow the district to reserve some money for classrooms that turn out to be larger than expected.
According to documents released by the district, schools across Spokane will see "some increases in combination classes and staff-to-student rations in grades 4-12."
Last week, the board agreed to add $2.9 million dollars to the budget from its reserves to help bring down the number of combination classes while trying to keep the reserves to only 5% of the total school year budget.
The money added to the reserves is funding 10, full-time teaching positions; restoring seven custodial positions; funding after school activities to compensate for early release for elementary schools on Fridays; and to restore building budgets to last year's levels.
Of the $461 million dollar budget, 85% will go to educator and administrative salaries and benefits, 9.8% for purchased services, such as transportation, and 4.8% for supplies and materials.
By program, around 57.8% will go toward funding basic and vocational education, 13.8% will go toward funding special education and 7.8% is reserved for Title 1 and the Learning Assistance Program.
The remaining funds are reserved for federal and state programs, community services and other instructional programs.
This year's budget included a four-year projection for the school district.
The current forecast shows a cumulative deficit of $36.9 million by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.