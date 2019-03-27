SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Public Schools board approved a resolution that lays the groundwork to lay off certain employees for the 2019-2020 school year.
Jobs on the chopping block under this resolution include certificated and classified employees, which means nurses, counselors and psychologists.
The district laid out its worst case scenario to bridge next year's anticipated $12.9 million budget gap.
The district ended up in the red after enacting financial reforms brought about by the landmark McLeary decision, which mandated the state "fully fund" education.
Initially this will mean major raises for teaching staff, 13.3 percent for Spokane teachers alone.
So far the state has only partially covered that unforeseen expense, while at the same time limiting Spokane Public School's ability to raise taxes to cover the difference.
Wednesday night, the district made it clear that unless the state can com up with a permanent funding increase, these cuts will have to be made.