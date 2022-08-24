SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Public Schools (SPS) Board of Directors met Wednesday evening to vote on three key agenda items heading into the 2022-2023 school year: this year's budget, the district's strategic goals and the district's new labor contract with its teachers union–the Spokane Education Association (SEA).
All three were passed unanimously by the board of directors.
Members of the Spokane Education Association voted to approve the collective bargaining agreement on August 15, which paved the way for the SPS Board's vote on Wednesday.
"It's going to be good for our students, create more opportunities for our students," SPS Board Member Riley Smith said. "I'm always supportive of investing in our teachers and our staff because of what that means for the rest of our community."
The new labor contract runs through the next three school years and establishes academic calendars for each.
Middle and high schools will now have the same bell schedules going forward.
Certificated teachers will see a 5.5% pay raise this year, while secretaries, custodians, food service workers and other employees will see a 6.5% bump in pay.
The biggest change from last year to this year is the addition of late-start Mondays, which will begin on September 12.
Students will start school one hour later than usual, which SPS says teachers and staff will use to collaborate and work towards educational goals.
"We, like every district around us, have set aside time to really work on the craft of teaching," said SPS Chief Academic Officer Heather Bybee. "All of our time set aside is focused on student outcomes."
Previously, the district released students early on various Fridays throughout the school year to accommodate for teacher collaboration.
SPS says they switched to regularly scheduled late-starts to help parents plan ahead, and they'll send a reminder to families ahead of each late-start every week.
"Having that extra hour is going to be great," said SPS Board President Mike Wiser. "No matter how hard you try to wake [kids] up on time on Saturday and Sunday they shift their sleep schedules, so you're always trying to get shoes tied on Monday morning when you're already late."
Board members were glad to hear how collaborative the negotiation process was between SPS and the SEA, and were grateful a deal got done well before the school year.
"This is what we're here for, and we want to make sure our students are getting the best learning experiences possible," board member Melissa Bedford said.
"We continue as a district to invest in our students by investing in our staff and teachers," said board member Riley Smith. "We know when we have competitive pay, good working conditions and places they enjoy being that we get great candidates to apply for those positions, and in turn it benefits our entire community."
SPS Chief Human Resources Officer Jodi Harmon says they're not experiencing a staffing shortage like other districts around the country, but they do have dozens of job openings listed on their website–some with salaries starting around $40,000 per year, and only requiring a high school diploma.
"I know we hear a lot about staffing shortages, and we are not there," Harmon said at Wednesday's meeting. "We have a robust pool of candidates for every posting that we are seeing now–people coming from other districts, coming from across the state and coming to our state because they want to work in SPS."