SPOKANE, Wash. - Students who are caught vaping in Spokane schools on multiple occasions could soon potentially face a fine.
The proposal is set to be discussed at a meeting of the Spokane Public Schools Board on Wednesday, October 23. The discussion will surround the idea of issuing a $103 fine for students who are repeat vaping offenders, much like a traffic ticket.
"Using nicotine in adolescence can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control; using nicotine in adolescence may also increase risk for future addiction to other drugs," the Board included in discussion information for the meeting.
Other methods of school intervention and discipline up for discussion include:
- Individual meetings with a student assistance professional
- Smoking cessation groups
- Alcohol, tobacco and other drug courses through Spokane Public Schools
- Vaping educational packets
- Accountability essay
- Community symposium planned in partnership with the Regional Health District
- In-school intervention
- Short-term suspension
Wednesday's meeting is set to begin at 7:00 pm.
