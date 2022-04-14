SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Public School Board of Directors voted to approve several short-term solutions in an attempt to address transportation issues that have plagued the school district at Wednesday night's meeting. The solutions will be implemented next school year.
"What we're really trying to do is come up with strategies and a plan that will allow for transportation services to be predictable, to be dependable, and to be consistent," SPS Chief Operations Officer Shawn Jordan said at the board meeting.
The four proposed short-term strategies that were approved tonight are:
Increasing efficiency of routes, by creating more centrally located bus stops and reducing the number of stops in neighborhoods.
Expanding the walk zone eligibility radius for middle and high school students from 1 mile to 1 ½ miles. The walk zone radius for elementary school students will remain at 1 mile.
Committing to work towards a partnership with the Spokane Transit Authority to get as many eligible high school riders as possible a bus pass.
Exploring alternative transportation options for special programs like Choice, Excelsior, Express, Early Learning and others.
The fifth proposed short-term solution–extending bus arrival times in the morning and afternoon at schools–wasn't approved at Wednesday's meeting, but the board says they'll continue discussions to see if it's a viable option going forward. It can be voted on and approved at a later date by the Board of Directors.
According to SPS, over a third of their nearly 30,000 students rely on school buses to get to class.
The district's current transportation provider–Durham School Services–is dealing with a shortage in drivers. SPS says Durham has 85 drivers for their 91 school bus routes. Before the pandemic, Durham reportedly had between 150 and 158 routes, and 170 drivers.
SPS says expanding walk zone eligibility distances and centralizing bus stops will reduce the number of routes bus drivers will have to cover on a daily basis, and reduce the number of bus stops.
Details about the district's partnership with the Spokane Transit Authority have not been finalized, but SPS transportation team members say conversations have started to take place.
"We know that there are good routes serving all of the schools, and we know that that age range is already riding public transit," said Brandon Rapez-Betty, STA Communications Director. "If there are efficiencies that solve Spokane Public Schools' transportation issues, this is a kind of a win-win for both public transit and the public education system."
SPS Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard said at Wednesday night's Board of Directors meeting that these short-term solutions can and will be revisited next school year to evaluate their implementation, and adjust the programs as needed.