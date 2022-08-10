SPOKANE, Wash. - The board for Spokane Public Schools has outlined upcoming changes to school transportation ahead of their meeting on Tuesday.
According to the board's public agenda, they are set to discuss strategies intended to enhance the effectiveness of the district's transportation services.
According to documents provided with the agenda... Spokane Public Schools bus provider Durham says for this year they have 97 school bus drivers and nine substitutes, along with 110 to 120 routes.
Last year the district only had 85 bus drivers and 91 routes.
The district previously announced that students living one and a half miles away from a school would have to walk, up from one mile last school year.
According to the documents, the board is also set to discuss increasing the number of high school students using STA buses.
The board meeting starts at 7 p.m., you can watch the public zoom meeting by clicking here.