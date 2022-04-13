SPOKANE, Wash. - Transportation solutions and changes to bullying and harassments policies are on the agenda for Wednesday's Spokane Public Schools' (SPS) board meeting.
SPS is looking at a major overhaul for these policies as the FBI is investigating allegations that the district has not only neglected to report, but discouraged school staff from reporting a number of alleged incidents of student violence that has happened on school grounds, to police. If approved, there will be an emphasis on restorative practices, where people involved will talk it through and address the issues head-on, with a school liaison present.
Also on the agenda is discussion about transportation issues that have been hurting the district. Board members are looking at several solutions, like reducing the number of bus stops, extending the time between routes, increasing the district's walk boundary to over a mile for secondary students and partnering with the Spokane Transit Authority for transporting older students, or even acquiring their own bus fleet.
Last week, the district sent out a survey asking for public feedback. The meeting kicks off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.