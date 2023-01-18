SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Schools (SPS) board plans to set criteria for the naming of the new downtown stadium at its meeting Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.
The board's consent agenda includes approval of the criteria, which it will use when working with the Spokane Public Facilities District (SPFD) to name the stadium.
Following community engagement, including public forums and an online survey. the board authorized staff to develop a partnership with SPFD governing construction, ownership, operations and maintenance of the stadium.
Under the resulting partnership, SPS currently is constructing the stadium and SPFD will operate it and maintain it. The arrangement is meant to cut costs and maximize use of the stadium when SPS isn't using it.
Also on the board's consent agenda for Tuesday's meeting is approval of a contract with Spokane-based Camtek to implement a security system including camera installation for the under-freeway parking area at Lewis & Clark High School.
According to the board's agenda, the new security system is an "open based architecture type that will be cost effective to maintain, expand and modify in the future."