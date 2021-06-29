SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday night, the Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors will pick a new mascot for North Central High School.
In April, Gov. Inslee signed into law House Bill 1356, banning certain mascots, logos or teams that are quote uniquely discriminatory in singling out the Native American community for cultural appropriation.
North Central's mascot is an Indian.
During the same meeting, the Board of Directors will also pick a new name for Sheridan Elementary.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. via Zoom. You can sign up to watch here.