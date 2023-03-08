SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Public School board unanimously voted to award a five-year contract to Zūm Services to provide their buses starting next school year.
The move marks the end of a 15-year partnership with their previous partner, Durham School Services. Over the last couple of years, Spokane parents have reported issues with Durham, stemming from unreliable transportation and a lack of communication.
"There were a few times I would have to wait like a half hour outside of the skill center before I even got to my next school," SPS Board Student Advisor Jacob Howes said at Wednesday's meeting.
To determine the new bus provider, SPS had a seven-member transportation committee evaluate both Zūm and Durham on a host of categories, giving them a cumulative final score at the end of the process. Zūm outperformed Durham in every category except projected cost, with Zūm's anticipated price tag being $71,770,590 over the length of the five-year contract. Durham would have cost an anticipated $69,175,855.
One of aspects of Zūm that excited members of the board the most was their bus tracking and communication, an area in which Durham struggled.
"That was a priority for us and something we're really excited about," Spokane Public School Superintendent Adam Swinyard said at the meeting. "That there will be technology in place for… families to know where their students are at any given time when they're riding our transportation."