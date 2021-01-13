SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Public Schools has announced that they are cancelling school for Thursday, Jan 14.
"Due to widespread outages, schools still without power, and dangerous conditions caused by downed power lines and trees, all Spokane Public Schools in-person and distance learning classes are canceled for Thursday, Jan. 14. Express childcare, day camps, and special education classes and transportation are also canceled. Meal kit distribution has been rescheduled to Friday, Jan. 15. Information will be coming soon regarding how the missed school days will be made up" read the announcement.
Medical Lake and the Kellogg School district have also cancelled classes for Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.