SPOKANE, WA - The dog park debate is on. Tuesday, Spokane Public Schools is moving forward with their plan to take over the dog park on the South Hill to build a new and much needed middle school.
Dog owners still have questions. Now, they're getting closer to answers.
"To accomplish our goal of opening Carla Pepperzak Middle School in fall 2023-24," Greg Forsythe, the Director of Capital Projects in Spokane said.
In just two weeks the city of Spokane and Spokane Public Schools are breaking ground on Carla Pepperzak Middle School set to occupy this South Hill dog park.
The district originally told dog owners the park would be downsized and moved next door, but now, the city says that can't happen.
"The landfill is not a suitable location for this kind of active use," Marlene Feist, the Public Works Director said.
Neighbors and their dogs are up in arms about the switch up.
"The current location has been a magnet for people moving to Spokane and moving to South Hill," One man said. "So obliterating it is a big issue."
"This wouldn't be a major blow if the other dog parks were tended to halfway decently," another man said.
But a new plan is in the works.
"Tonight, a proposal with a couple of options that meet those interests with a long-term plan. We're committed to having it be seamless."
There are two temporary options, each around 5 acres. As for the permanent solutions, that could be anywhere from the Hazel's Creek Drainage and Conservation Facility, Hamblen Park, to upper Lincoln Park, or the Campion Park area. However, a long-term solution could take a while and neighbors are worried their demands won't be met.
"Here the dogs have a chance to run - they socialize. You get them confined that's asking for trouble," Ed Newman, a dog park supporter said. "So it's got to be size, good fenced in area, shade and adequate parking you don't have to walk two miles to get to."
The city and school district hope to have the middle school open by the fall of 2023. They're hoping to have a plan in place for what to do with the dog park by the spring of next year.