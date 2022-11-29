SPOKANE, Wash. - As the holiday season approaches, the needs of our community are echoing, within all ages – even K-12 students.
Sarah Miller works as a liaison for Spokane Public Schools and their program, HEART, Homeless Education and Resources Team.
HEART serves students who share housing with others due to losing a home, who are living in hotels, motels, other alternative living accommodations, living in emergency shelters, the list goes on.
“We have this very large group of what are called ‘unaccompanied homeless students’ who are experiencing this housing instability without a parent or guardian,” Miller said.
Miller came to Spokane over a decade ago, never imagining she would land a job like this.
“I was just Sarah the social worker,” Miller said. “Now I’m 12 years in and I have no idea where else I could possibly work and do this.”
Work that is rewarding, important, and crucial to ensure students across the district comfortably and happily succeed at school, and in life.
“We’ve had some kids who didn’t know how they were going to eat all Christmas break,” Miller said.
Largely on their own, these students can struggle to get to school, to buy new clothes, to eat a full meal each day – the services and resources Spokane Public Schools and the community provide them can be life changing.
“I’m so excited, it’s going to be great,” Miller said as she typed away on her laptop.
Planning, executing, responding to these needs, HEART runs a seasonal gift card drive each winter. The community donates, and kids’ days are made.
“Really the variety is a spice of life, and our team really strives to match the gift card to the student’s need,” Miller said.
Whether it be a gift card for food, clothing, hobbies – some kind of need can be met.
“Movie gift cards, fast food places,” Miller said. “Our highly sought-after gift cards are for those big box stores like Walmart and Fred Meyer where you can get clothes, food, or fun.”
The drive does rely on donations from the community. From now until December 7, if you would like to make a donation you can drop off or mail gift cards to the SPS Administration Building downtown.
“Everything is great,” Miller said.
More details can be found here Special Programs / Support HEART (spokaneschools.org)