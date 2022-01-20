Spokane Public Schools confirms "No School Day" on Monday, January 24th

Following a decision to close school on January 18th, the day after MLK, Jr. Day, Spokane Public Schools has also announced they will be closed Monday, January 24th.
This message was sent to all SPS families on Jan. 20:
Good afternoon SPS Families,
Thank you for your continued understanding as we confront the challenges brought by the surge in COVID-19 cases. As we mentioned in our communication last week, we are using every means available to maintain in-person learning, as per guidance from health officials.
Based on an evaluation of the current conditions and ongoing staffing shortages, we will be moving forward with adjusting the school calendar to utilize Jan. 24 as a “no school day.” This is part of our effort to avoid any abrupt, unplanned school closures, and ensures students are provided with our planned 180 days of in-person instruction.
The schedule over the next two weeks will be as follows:
- Monday, Jan. 24 – No school* (replaces March 4 Professional Learning Improvement Day)
- Friday, Jan. 28 – Early release
- Monday, Jan. 31 – No school (semester break day)
*Please note: On Monday, Jan. 24, there will be no morning or afternoon childcare, including Express and preschool programs. Athletics and extracurricular activities scheduled for that day are being adjusted to the greatest extent possible. Please contact your athletic director or building administrator with specific questions.
New contact tracing form for students
An interactive contact tracing tool will be posted at spokaneschools.org tomorrow, Jan. 21, to increase the efficiency of providing guidance to staff and schools regarding quarantine timelines. The contact tracing form will allow families to enter information related to student exposure, test results, and symptoms. Families and school staff will be given a return to school date upon completion of the form.
Parents and guardians of students who are exhibiting symptoms, have tested positive, or have been exposed inside or outside the household need to fill out this form.
NOTE: Families that have already contacted their school nurse and have not yet received a call back from a contact tracer should fill out the form to determine their student’s return date.
After filling out the form, please continue to contact your student’s school attendance line to report symptoms.
Please also continue to wear a mask, practice good hygiene, and stay home if you have any COVID-19 symptoms.Here are three community resources that may be helpful as we navigate this pandemic together:
If you have any questions or comments, please contact us via Let’s Talk or visit the SPS website for more information.