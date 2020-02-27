Spokane Public Schools is creating a plan of action for what to do if the coronavirus makes its way to local classrooms.
SPS director of Health Services Becky Doughty said the plan is the result of a collaborative effort.
"Our most important partner in a situation like that is the regional health department, and we work very closely with them on a daily basis to identify potential patients," Doughty said. "They really direct what we do once we identify someone who may or may not be ill."
In a teleconference with Washington State school districts on Tuesday, the State Department of Health outlined some recommendations for identifying and containing the coronavirus. The department recommended that districts keep an eye out for fever, coughing and difficulty breathing in people who have either been to China within a two week period or have been around someone who might have the virus.
If a student or staff member checks those boxes, the department said schools should do three things: tell the local health department, move the possibly infected person to a room away from other people and have that person wear a face mask.
Spokane Public Schools is also encouraging students and staff to use some basic, familiar methods to keep sickness from spreading.
"We want people to cover their coughs, cover their sneezes, wash their hands often, keep their hands away from their faces," Doughty said.
Ultimately, SPS said the health department has the authority to tell school districts how to handle an infectious disease outbreak such as the coronavirus. SPS said the district would follow the health department's guidance in such a scenario, but they do have a message for concerned parents.
"This is definitely not a time to panic. I want them to feel assured that we are taking the health and safety of their students into consideration. That's our main priority," Doughty said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.