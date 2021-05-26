SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has decided on the names for the three new middle schools in the district.
The names are as follows:
- Northeast school: Denny Yasuhara
- Northwest school: Pauline Flett
- South school: Carla Peperzak
- On-Track Academy: On-Track Academy
The names were voted on by the school board Wednesday night, which each name carrying a unique connection to Spokane and education as a whole.
The next step for the new SPS middle schools are the groundbreaking ceremonies. The dates for those are as follows:
- June 2 – Groundbreaking ceremony for Northeast (new name) Middle School at 4 p.m.
- June 3 – Groundbreaking ceremony for Northwest (new name) Middle School at 4 p.m.
- TBD – Groundbreaking ceremony for South (new name) Middle School when the design is completed, and construction begins in Spring 2022