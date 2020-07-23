SPOKANE, Wash. - The conversation about what Spokane schools will look like in the fall continues.
On Thursday, July 23, Spokane Public Schools' (SPS) experts participated in a webinar to discuss questions about the process of reopening.
According to our news partners with The Spokesman-Review, classes are scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 13. The district is hopeful they will have a plan ready for adoption by Wednesday, August 12.
Superintendent Adam Swinyard said the hope is to have students outdoors as much as possible and after school activities will be provided as necessary.
Earlier this week, SPS released details of its current plans if schools are allowed to reopen come fall. Those tentative plans included having elementary-aged students attend in-person classes every day while older students will likely have an alternating schedule.
On Thursday, Swinyard stressed that plans that are in place now remain contingent on health officials deeming in-person classes safe.
Among other questions that were discussed Thursday was transportation. Windows on buses will remain rolled down as long as weather allows, bus seats will be limited to two students and students and drivers must wear masks.
Families wishing to keep their children home and continue distance learning will have the opportunity to register for that, likely in mid-August.
The situation remains subject to change. SPS will be conducting more webinars in the future to address additional questions. There were about 500 questions submitted over the course of Thursday's webinar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.