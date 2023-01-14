SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you looking for a way to get your kids active on the weekends this school year? Your son or daughter's school may have the answer.
The gyms at five Spokane Public Schools (SPS) high schools will be open to students in grades 5-12 to play basketball on Sundays through May.
SPS shared on Facebook the gyms at Joel E. Ferris, Lewis and Clark, North Central, Shadle Park and John Rogers high schools will hold free open gym from 2-4 p.m. on most Sundays.
The program will last from Jan. 22 to May 21 and exclude a few Sundays. On Feb. 19, April 2 and April 9, gyms at all schools will be closed; on March 19, gyms will be closed at Shadle Park, Rogers and Lewis and Clark; on March 26, the gym at Shadle Park will be closed; on May 7, the gym at Rogers will be closed.
You can register your students in advance by completing an online form, which you can find by clicking here.