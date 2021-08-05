SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, Spokane Public Schools is looking to hire some help in the classroom as teachers prepare for in-person learning this fall.
Tonight, SPS is hosting a paraeducator job fair and looking to fill several positions. The job fair will be at the New Tech Skills Center at 4141 N Regal St. from 5 to 7 p.m. August 5.
As a paraeducator, you would work one-on-one with students, in small groups, or with kids who have special needs under the supervision of SPS teachers. The hours match a typical school day and gives kids a fair chance at getting a good education.