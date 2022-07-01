SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools (SPS) School Board has approved several changes to busing strategies which will take effect for the 2022-23 school year in an effort to mitigate issues stemming from the national bus driver shortage.
The largest change will be an expanded walk zone radius for middle and high school students, from 1 to 1.5 miles.
Additionally, to register for the bus, students must:
- Live within their school's attendance area AND
- Live outside the school's established walk boundary, which is a 1.0-mile radius for elementary and 1.5-mile radius for secondary AND
- Intend to ride the school or activity bus AND
- Not require specialized transportation
To see if your address is outside of the walk zone for the 2022-23 school year, check HERE. For the 2023-24 school year, check HERE.
Register your student for the bus HERE. Registration must be completed by Friday, July 15 to ensure timely bus assignments.
Visit spokaneschools.org/LetsTalk to submit additional questions.