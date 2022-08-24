SPOKANE, Wash. - In just two weeks, bright and eager faces, mixed in with a few nervous smiles, will be rushing through the front doors of two new middle schools in the Spokane Public Schools (SPS) District.
“Welcome to Denny Yasuhara Middle School,” SPS Director of Capital Projects Greg Forsyth said.
The Denny Yasuhara Middle School is dedicated to renowned SPS teacher, educator, and Japanese American community advocated Denny Yasuhara. The design of the middle school drew inspiration from the logging mills that were once sitting on the ground where the school now stands.
The creation of this building was detailed, and cared for by countless SPS and larger community members.
“It was all about how do we make this their school?” Yasuhara Principal Stephanie Lundberg said. “This school belongs to them, this is their place, we want them to feel ownership and love where they go to school.”
Lundberg stood in front of the middle school’s front doors Wednesday afternoon, ready to lead a tour through the hallways and up the stairwells. She is eager to introduce the future of this middle school model.
“We really wanted to take some of that elementary experience and push it up to middle school,” Lundberg said. “We understand this gives our families a little bit of anxiety, bringing their babies up into a big middle school.”
Everyone knows how it feels to wake up on the first day of school, picking out the perfect outfit and eating breakfast, maybe twiddling your thumbs as you wait for the school bus. This experience can be especially nerve-wracking if you’re leaving the safety of your elementary school, and heading through the doors of middle school for the first time.
The SPS team wants to ensure that every student in their district knows they are welcomed and loved.
“We’re ready, we kind of want school to start tomorrow,” Flett Middle School Principal Matthew Henshaw said.
The other new middle school opening in two weeks is Pauline Pascal Flett Middle School, named after renowned Spokane Tribal Member Pauline Pascal Flett, who translated the Salish language into writing to preserve Native American history and culture.
“To see students in here is what we’ve all been thinking and dreaming about for a long time, so we’re ready,” Henshaw said.
The process of building these schools has been a long process, nearly a year and a half of hard work.
“To actually seeing it come to fruition has been amazing and breathtaking, really gives you pause and makes you grateful for all of the opportunities that we have had,” Lundberg said.
The goal behind each and every detail throughout these two schools, from tons of natural light and glass walls, to playgrounds outside, was to create a safe place where students can bloom happily, and to create a place where sixth grades can remember they are still a kid.
“We’re not in a hurry for our students to grow up, we just want to make sure they have the best experience they can have to make better choices to move forward,” Forsyth said.
Instead of walking down long and dark hallways to the classroom, these schools prioritize what they call “neighborhoods,” circular floors where each grade level will have their own space for classrooms.
“How do we wrap around our students, how do we wrap around our community, how do we ensure that everybody believes that this is their neighborhood school,” Lundberg said.
And when the first day of school comes knocking, the new students going to Yasuhara and Flett Middle School should know they are in for an exciting and memorable chapter.
“We know that if kids love where they are, they’ll learn,” Lundberg said.
Each school’s ribbing cutting ceremony will be on the morning of the first day of school September 6, as students are flooding through the front doors.