The first day of school for Spokane Public Schools students is only a few weeks away, and the district is rolling out some new tools to help parents stay in the know this school year.
SPS has launched a new app for Apple and Android users. The district says it will update parents and guardians on everything from grades to lunch menus and school bus tracking. SPS says it also features a full directory of teachers and staff, plus a calendar of events and meetings.
The district says the new app will link users to Peachjar, which will digitally organize paper handouts for parents. SPS is also unveiling an updated website. More information about the new features is available here.