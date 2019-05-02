SPOKANE- Spokane Public Schools says the actual number of layoffs for the upcoming school year will be less than previously announced.
Last month the District said they would give layoff notices to 325 employees.
Back on April 29th, After the Washington Legislature passed a budge, District Spokesman Brian Coddington told KHQ the District didn't expect that number would change much.
We are expecting an update from Spokane Public Schools in the next hour. We will update this article when we learn more.
