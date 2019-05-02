SPOKANE- Spokane Public Schools says the actual number of layoffs for the upcoming school year will be less than previously announced.

In total 244 employees are expected to receive layoff notices. Most of the reduction is with certified staff. However, the district says 11 teachers have been recalled, who have "special skills" that meet isolated endorsement needs.

On Thursday, the district says they notified 72 staff members of their status for next school year. The district says they do not plan on any new layoff notices.

Last month the District said they would give layoff notices to 325 employees.

Back on April 29th, After the Washington Legislature passed a budge, District Spokesman Brian Coddington told KHQ the District didn't expect that number would change much.

Now after receiving new information from the legislature, the school district says they have more accurate budget estimates:

The district will receive approximately $1.2 million in additional funding for special education, reducing the $7.2 million difference between SPS cost of providing special education funding and state allocation. McCleary Transitional Funding: SPS will receive $4.8 million from one-time funding "to help with the transition to the McCleary fix and help offset SEBB and K-3 class size limitations," according to a Senate bill.

A legislature mandated change to the School Employees Benefits Board is estimated to cost SPS $1.2 million more than the state funds. Local Levy: The legislature raised local levy authorization to $2.50 per thousand of assessed value. SPS currently has a levy rate of $1.50 with a voter-approved capacity of about $1.71. According to the district this could raise about $3.8 million in additional revenue.

The district says they plan on hosting several open-house style community sessions over the next few months to discuss the budget. They announced a meeting on May 14 at Shadle Park High School, May 15 at Rogers High School and May 16 at Ferris High School from 5-7 p.m.

More information will be posted on spokaneschools.org as the board continues to discuss the district's budget.