Wednesday at 6 p.m. Spokane Public Schools will hold a board meeting to discuss bringing back more grade levels to in-person learning.
Dr. Adam Swinyard, SPS superintendent said the board will discuss a multi-phase process to bring more elementary grades back, but the decision is based on many factors. School officials will consider the transmission rate in schools, the trend of county case counts, the school's ability to clean, and the ability to follow guidelines from the state superintendent's office, department of health, and labor and industry. Dr. Swinyard said school's ability to contact trace and having enough substitute positions to fill in if a teacher needs to quarantine are also big factors that will be considered in the plan.
"Distance learning is a significant amount of work for our staff and teaching in person during a pandemic is a significant amount of work and it takes a lot of methodical planning and
and attention to detail," said Dr. Swinyard.
Right now, feedback from staff and students is that they are happy to be back, however they are weary because the adjustments are taxing, but overall pleased to be back.
Dr. Swinyard says that according to their school data the COVID-19 transmission rate has also been extremely rare since bringing back kids for in-person instruction.
"The feedback has certainly been positive, that doesn't mean it's been without challenges, but our intent all along has been to bring back kids as quickly as we could but only based on the guidance and support of public health officials," said Dr. Swinyard.
To join the meeting tonight you can do so by following this link https://www.spokaneschools.org/Page/10#calendar7/20210106/event/43151
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.