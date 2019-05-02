Spokane Public Schools is moving ahead with about 139 additional layoffs, which were received Thursday.
The breakdown of the district's budget, which is not yet fully set, was outlined in detail during a School Board meeting Wednesday night. Thursday’s layoffs are in addition to the 182 layoffs previously announced.
In all, the district says the 139 layoffs of full-time employees will save them about $14.1 million. The district also expects to receive about $10 million from added revenue as a result of the legislative budgeting.
The full breakdown, which will not be finalized by the district until August, is available below: