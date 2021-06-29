SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools is opening cooling centers to help community members avoid the high temperatures.
In a release, SPS said they are placing the cooling centers at the gymnasiums of Regal Elementary, located at 2707 E. Rich Avenue, and Sheridan Elementary, located at 3737 E. Fifth Avenue.
Both cooling centers have a 150-person capacity, and they will be open from noon to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 through Friday, July 2.
The cooling centers will have a safety expert at both locations, and will require masks and 6-feet social distancing.
Food is not allowed in the cooling centers, but people may bring water.