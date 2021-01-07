Right now Spokane Public Schools have set a plan to bring third and fourth graders back into the classroom.
Third graders are expected to return on Jan. 20th and fourth graders set to start two weeks later on Feb. 3rd.
We asked several SPS parents how they were feeling and overall people were relieved to hear they could send their kids back into the classroom.
"We're ready to start the process of getting back to life, back to normalcy a little bit at least with school," said Teri Hudson, parent of a SPS third grader.
Hudson's daughter is an only child and hasn't had the easiest time only virtually learning and being away from her teacher and friends. Hudson says she can tell her daughter's attitude and mental health has shifted.
"She wants to learn hands on and she wants to see her friends in person," said Hudson. "She understands that she can't touch them or hug them or anything and has to wear a mask, but she doesn't care. She just wants to be back."
Hudson said her daughter is a hands-on kind of learner and although it's a risk to send her back into the classroom, it's a risk her family is willing to take personally and she's not alone.
Tiva King is a mother of four with her youngest in third grade. Her oldest son has special needs and has already gone back to school and King says she's excited for her youngest to return.
"I think if they can have the kids do some of the things that the special needs kids are doing right now, I don't see a problem," said King. "As long as things are sterile, and they're wiping things down and everyone's wearing masks, I think it will be a little different but I also think they will adjust fast."
King said she doesn't have many concerns other than her son or other kids wanting to trade masks for whoever's is cooler. Parents across the board have different levels of concern when it comes to sending their kids back to school but SPS elementary school psychiatrists say the biggest thing parents can do right now is talk to their kids.
"Our kids will take cues from us as to how to respond to situations," said Anna Fritts, SPS elementary school psychiatrist. "So we want to talk about things like they're going to see their friends or their wonderful teachers who care about them so much."
It's also understandable that a lot of parents feel anxious about this and when they do I think there are some things they can do to help them with anxiety, said Fritts. One solution is trying to mitigate any possible problems that could arise. It's also important to let our kids know there are going to safety protocols in place that need to be followed and how to wear a mask properly over the nose and mouth, that kind of thing, said Fritts.
Fritts said SPS has been working day and night to help people be safe. There are cleaning protocols in place, the staff has gone through a lot of training regarding safety and COVID-19, and the custodians have been working tirelessly. So, there are a lot of adults out there looking out for our kids and when kids know that, I think they are more likely to feel safe.
SPS has about 25 school psychiatrists and about 55 mental health therapists to help students and parents navigate the transition. If you are interested in talking with your own therapist you can reach out to your school's principal, counselor or nurse.
