When parents sign up their kids for school, they never imagine that private family information could be exposed as easily as a teacher clicking on a virus.
This week in Long Island, a school district was forced to pay $88,000 in ransom, after a hacker threatened to release student and staff information.
Louisiana is under a state of emergency after several of their schools systems were also hacked. Both of these districts had been using anti-virus software’s. Here in Spokane, public schools say they've been doing their homework about this.
"We're certainly watching the national trends, and what's been happening around the country. It's a constant area of improvement for us, and we'll continue to be vigilant with it," Brian Coddington, Spokane Public Schools, said.
Coddington says the district monitors threats everyday, and haven't experienced problems like other schools across the country had.
The Spokane Public Schools website was built in-house, which they feel is safer from being hacked, and same goes for their school's app, as they've used third party vendors.
"Part of our process in selecting vendors, is making sure they've taken the necessary steps to be protective of our families information," Coddington said.