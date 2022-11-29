SPOAKNE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools is preparing for winter weather tonight by creating a Weather Alert Team. This team includes district leaders and officials from Durham School Services.
At 3 a.m. on Nov. 30, Durham supervisors will start driving school bus routes on the north and south sides of Spokane and report recommendations back to district leadership.
By 5 a.m. on Nov. 30, the superintendent and communications director are briefed on the situation and a final decision is made.
If school is going to be canceled or delayed, employees and families are alerted via the district’s notification system. You can find information by going to spokaneschools.org, along with Facebook and Twitter feeds.
If you don't see notifications on these channels by 6 a.m., you can safely assume school is happening as usually scheduled.
Learn more at spokaneschools.org/weather.