SPOKANE, Wash. - As students prepare to go back to school next month, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) laid out their transportation plans with an update at Wednesday night's board of directors meeting, in an attempt to address the bus driver shortage that caused problems last school year.
Spokane Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Shawn Jordan says he's entering the year "cautiously optimistic," and that they've left no stone unturned in trying to reduce the total number of bus routes, while making those routes more efficient and on time.
"It's not any one strategy," Jordan said. "It's a combination of the strategies that we think is going to provide that regular, consistent service."
Those strategies were first presented to the board of directors in May.
The main update presented to the Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors Wednesday was an increase in bus drivers.
The district says last year, Durham School Services–the bus carrier contracted by SPS–had 85 drivers for 91 bus routes.
Entering this school year, SPS says Durham has 97 bus drivers trained and ready to go, nine substitute bus drivers, 10 drivers in training and 24 more going through the application process.
Jordan calls those numbers good news, but says he's planning for the worst and hoping for the best.
"We're still planning for the reality that there's going to be a challenge with the number that we have," Jordan said.
Jordan says they've been able to increase route efficiency by reducing the number of bus stops and increasing the number of students who use each stop, which was helped by an earlier registration deadline for students that gave their team more time to plan routes ahead of the start of the school year.
SPS is also working on an increased partnership with the Spokane Transit Authority (STA), which Jordan describes as "in the final stages."
"We have always had high school students use STA as their transportation, but we are looking at right now [that] STA may be able to transport about 80% of our eligible high school riders," Jordan said.
The district says the STA board approved a "Zero Fare for Youth" policy last month, and says they will provide messaging to schools and families about how to access STA's services.
Brandon Rapez-Betty, STA's Chief Operations Officer, sent KHQ a statement regarding their proposed partnership with Spokane Public Schools:
“Spokane Transit aims to empower people to unleash their potential through the freedom to move, and students of all ages across the region already do just that -- use public transit as school transportation to advance their education. A formalized partnership with Spokane Public Schools for high school students is a logical extension of that trend and leverages the existing public investment in transit routes throughout the City of Spokane. If the partnership moves forward, STA’s operators, supervisors, security officers and customer service representatives are prepared to welcome even more high school students.”
SPS increased the walk boundaries for middle and high school students entering this school year from 1-mile to 1 ½ miles, and says they've evaluated new and existing "hazard areas."
Jordan says the district has talked to affected families about potential solutions like carpooling.
"Recognizing that it's a burden to suddenly have that responsibility placed back on the family, and they've been depending on school transportation," Jordan said. "Realizing that, but trying to help support the situation."
Another option explored by SPS is supplemental van transportation to and from schools, serving students in special programs and the McKinney-Vento program. A request for proposal process was completed earlier this month, with the transportation team recommending Zum Services, Inc. to the SPS Board of Directors to provide the van transportation service.
Brandy Tielborg's child used to ride the bus to school, but says they've actually moved closer to the school to avoid the bus entirely. She's doubtful about the new transportation strategy's effectiveness.
"I'm sure it'll be kind of crazy when the school year first starts, but hopefully I'm wrong and this will run a lot more smoothly," Tielborg said. "It just is very worrisome, the decisions that they've ended up making."