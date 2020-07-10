SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools' (SPS) Safe School Reopening Task Force Leadership Committee has released options for what schools could look like this fall.
General guidance given by the state superintendent and the department of health:
- Keeping a six-foot distance
- Masks to be worn in school (or shields in certain situations)
- Frequent hand washing
- Daily health screening plan
- Transportation cleaning, distancing and mask wearing
Three elementary education models will be discussed with SEA.
Option 1:
- Maximum of 21 students per class (or fewer)
- Music, art and science rooms would be used as regular classrooms
- Music, art and science specialists would become classroom teachers
- Two 30-minute preparations per week would be covered by fitness teachers
- Late start or early release of 40 minutes for the other preparation times, making the daily schedule 9:10 a.m. until 3 p.m. or 8:30 a.m. until 2:20 p.m. (Note: start and end times may be adjusted at all levels to accommodate bus schedules)
Option 2:
- 21 students in each K-6 class
- Music and PE teachers would provide preparation times for 30 minutes twice a week, creating combination classes at all schools (up to 165 combination classes total)
- Late start or early release by 30 minutes making the daily scheduled 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. or 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Option 3:
- 21 students in each K-6 class
- Instead of using specialists to fill extra spaces, this option relies on CARES dollars and other district resources to fund 13-15 extra teachers
- Music, PE, art and science teachers would cover preparation periods
- This option still creates up to 165 combination classes
- The school schedule would stay the same
According to SPS, about 260 secondary education families expressed interest in a full distance learning model.
Two secondary education models will be discussed with SEA.
Option 1:
- A/B alternative schedule with three periods a day, six classes total. Students attend each class once a week.
- Example 1: Group A attends periods 1,2,3 on Monday and 4,5,6 on Tuesday. Group B attends periods 1,2,3 on Wednesday and 4,5,6 on Thursday. Friday is a distance learning day, when teachers are available for support.
- Example 2: Group A attends periods 1,2,3 on Monday and 4,5,6 on Wednesday. Group B attends periods 1,2,3 on Tuesday and 4,5,6 on Thursday. Friday is a distance learning day when teachers are available for support.
- Another option is to have Wednesday as the off day to allow for more cleaning time. The goal with split schedules will be to keep siblings together. SPS is looking at a pick-up bus to get students to activities after school on their off days.
Option 2:
- Similar A/B alternating schedule, but with six periods a day, so students attend each class two or three times per week.
- Example: Group A attends periods 1-6 on Mondays and Wednesdays. Group B attends periods 1-6 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The groups alternate school on Fridays.
SPS says clear protocol will be used consistently throughout the district for when a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
SPS is looking at the best way for students to have lunch at school while still staying six feet away from each other. According to SPS, the best choice for elementary students is to eat in classrooms. Hot and cold bagged meals will be available. The elementary cafeteria will be a good space for small classroom groups. At the secondary level, adding a third lunch period may make cafeteria lunches doable.
Next steps include discussions with SEA starting July 13, adopting a reopening plan resolution, submitting a plan to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction on Aug. 12 and then starting school on Sept. 3.
