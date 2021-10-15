SPOKANE, Wash. - As the vaccination deadline for Washington school employees approaches, Spokane Public Schools announced that 90% of their 5,200 employees are vaccinated, and four are leaving the district.
The remaining employees have either asked to go through a accommodation process for a medical exemption (1.3%), or a religious exemption (8%).
The district said their human resources team took the lead in providing accommodations. Some of the accommodations include personal protective equipment like masks, face shields and gloves and/or job restructuring and reassignment.