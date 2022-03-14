SPOKANE, Wash. - On March 11, 2022, Spokane Police Department issued a letter to Spokane Public Schools, informing them of numerous alleged incidents of failing to adhere to mandatory reporting requirements coming to police attention.
School personnel are required by law to report all instances of abuse, neglect, and other concerning situations as outlined under RCW 74.34.035, otherwise known as mandatory reporting requirements. SPD alleges SPS failed to report a number of incidences that would fall under this mandate.
The letter sent to the district the safety of child is one of SPD's greatest concerns. "These laws do not have carve outs or exceptions for philosophies that may be contrary to the clearly stated statutes. RCW 26.44.080 states, 'Every person who is required to make, or to cause to be made, a report pursuant to RCW 26.44.030 and 26.44.040, and who knowingly fails to make, or fails to cause to be made, such report, shall be guilty of a gross misdemeanor.'"
It concludes with a request to work collaboratively with the district to ensure all laws are followed, creating the safest school system and learning environment possible.
In a response letter sent out by Spokane Public Schools to Chief Meidl and city officials, they refute the claims, stating, "The district leadership team is not aware of any patterns of complaints from families or building staff regarding a failure to comply with mandatory reporting responsibilities."
The letter states SPD has had concerns of failure to report since the beginning of the schoolyear, but failed to notify the district. The letter goes on to ask, "Given your stated significant concern for student safety, why have you delayed in bringing this issue to our attention?"
According to SPS, all staff completes mandatory annual training on reporting via SafeSchools that is documented at the beginning of each school year, ensuring staff is aware of protocols and procedure in this regard.
SPS further alleges, "There are SPS principals that have indicated they have called 911 and officers have not responded to their school. In addition, principals have shared that SPD officers have criticized staff for calling. How can we communicate and calibrate moving forward to address these perceptions?"
KHQ reached out to SPD for comment, but has not heard back at this time.