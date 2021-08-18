SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools released the following statement in responded to Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement Wednesday that all Washington state educators and staff will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Spokane Public Schools will continue to follow all public health guidelines and recognize legal mandates outlined by the Governor. We are moving forward with our plan to start school with full-time in person instruction.
SPS employees who are not fully vaccinated may continue working as they take steps to get vaccinated or verify their religious or medical exemption prior to the October 18, 2021 deadline provided by the Governor. This mandate is limited to school and district employees, and does not include SPS students.
Our teachers, support staff and school administrators truly care about the health and wellbeing of their students. They continue to be an invaluable part of our district and provide the best possible education under any circumstance. We are encouraging all employees and contractors to follow public health guidance, and will work with them to ensure compliance with all COVID-safety protocols this school year.
SPS is among the 295 public school districts in the state who are working through the details of the Governor’s announcement. We will share more details with our employees and learning community soon.