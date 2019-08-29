Linwood Elementary students are kicking off the new school year with a new building.
Spokane Public Schools says the new Linwood Elementary is the biggest elementary school they have, and has several notable features. Floor plans for the new school building show more than 30 classrooms, a large gym/multipurpose room, breakout spaces and much more.
The district says the project was funded by the 2015 school bond and cost more than $20 million. SPS says about 500 students in grades one through six will head to class in the new building on Thursday, August 29. Kindergarten students will join them next week.
The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 29. A building dedication will take place on September 12 at 8:45 a.m., and a community open house is scheduled for September 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.