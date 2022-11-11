Spokane Public Schools shares high school play schedule

SPOKANE, Wash. - High school drama students in Spokane will have a busy next several weeks. Spokane Public Schools (SPS) has shared the upcoming schedule of plays throughout the district.
Performances at some schools have already started. Following a preview performance for elementary students, Ferris High School staged “The Little Mermaid” for the first time on Nov. 10, with performances running this weekend and next.
“The Jungle Book” will premiere at Rogers High School Friday night for the start of a two-weekend run. It's also Veterans Tribute Night: veterans in attendance with ID can get a complimentary cup of coffee and a sweet treat.
You can find the full schedule of plays below:
- Joel E. Ferris High School: “The Little Mermaid”
- Nov. 9 (feeder pattern kids only), Nov. 10-12, Nov. 17-19
- John R. Rogers High School: “The Jungle Book”
- Nov. 11-12, Nov. 16 (feeder pattern kids only), Nov. 17-19
- Shadle Park High School: “Clue”
- Nov. 17-19
- North Central High School: “Shakespeare In Love”
- Dec. 2-3, Dec. 8-10
- Lewis and Clark High School: “Legally Blonde”
- Dec. 8-10