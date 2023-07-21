SPOKANE, Wash – Not knowing where your child's next meal is coming from is a reality for many Spokane Families. During the school year, Spokane Public Schools Serve nearly 28,000 meals daily through their Summer Food Service Program.
Ellen Ramus from Spokane Public Schools says the purpose of this program is clear, "We want to make sure there are no big gaps. We don't want to leave kids high and dry for two months."
However, during the summer, the meals they serve drop down to 3000 per day.
Ramus says although this drop is expected during the summer break because students aren't in school, some kids who still need meals during the summer may have some barriers to accessing them, "it might be because people don't know about it. It might be because they have trouble getting here. I think there's a wide variety of reasons."
Based on community feedback Ramus is getting, these programs making a difference in the community "I heard from a few community members that are have expressed that, you know, either they or maybe like kids in their neighborhood rely on it. So I know that that need is definitely there."
Julie Myklebust of Second Harvest says many of their clients rely on this Summer Food service program "Our clients kids, they get their breakfast and lunch at school throughout the school year at school and it's an integral part of their nutrition. So, summertime can be tough."
This is why Mylebust says the program is so essential "Spokane Public Schools is a great partner. Their website has a button that says meals. Look at the full information about all the meal sites in Spokane."
Ramus says her message for the youngest members of the Spokane community is they've got their back, "We want to make sure that we're feeding our community kids. We want them to be taken care of. Just because they're not in school doesn't mean we forgot about them, you know; we want to give them breakfast and lunch."
To find out more about what school is closest to you click here.