SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard shared a statement and more information on the school’s response to a falsely reported active shooter at Lewis and Clark High School.
Dr. Swinyard says the report came in around 11:20 am to the central office indicating an active shooter. Parents were notified about 20 minutes later.
Out of an abundance of caution, the school was put on lockdown and law enforcement responded to the area.
This has become a national trend, Dr. Swinyard said, adding that the fake calls and hoaxes are being used to create panic and fear.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.